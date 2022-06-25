Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

