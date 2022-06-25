Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

