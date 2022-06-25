VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 2.5% Higher

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87. 3,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

