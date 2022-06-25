V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after buying an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,185,000 after buying an additional 262,785 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

