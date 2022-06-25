Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHEDGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHED traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 174.50 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.93. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Urban Logistics REIT (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Dividend History for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.