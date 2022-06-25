Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.35 Per Share

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHED traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 174.50 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.93. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

