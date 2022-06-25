Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.36. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 96,878 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$333.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Ur-Energy ( TSE:URE Get Rating ) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.