United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Trading Up 1.7%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$90.85 and last traded at C$90.50. Approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.65.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

