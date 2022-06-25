Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on Uniper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.89) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €17.80 ($18.74) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($44.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

