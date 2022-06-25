Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.23.

UNP opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

