Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.