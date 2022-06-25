Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 30,015 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

