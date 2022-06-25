Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

