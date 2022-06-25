Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

