Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $374,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

