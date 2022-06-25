Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.