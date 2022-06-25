Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,585 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

