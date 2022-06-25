TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.68

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.68 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 151.25 ($1.85). TUI shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.86), with a volume of 3,445,602 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 285 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.62).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

