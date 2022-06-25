TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $480,740.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.43 or 0.99960024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002882 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

