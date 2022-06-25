Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as low as C$0.28. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 9,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.