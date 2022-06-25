TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.