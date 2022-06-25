TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,592 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

