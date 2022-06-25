TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.59 and its 200-day moving average is $352.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

