TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $182.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.13 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

