TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

