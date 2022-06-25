TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,754,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.