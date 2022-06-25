TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

