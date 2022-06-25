TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,195 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 97,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.