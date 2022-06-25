TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.