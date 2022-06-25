Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. LKQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 18.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in LKQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 122,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LKQ by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 768,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $49.92 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

