Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

