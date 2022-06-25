Townsend & Associates Inc Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $3,156,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day moving average of $341.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

