Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $8,537,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

