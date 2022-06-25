Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cigna by 15.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $213,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Cigna by 143.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

