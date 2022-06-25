Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

