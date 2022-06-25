TopBidder (BID) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

TopBidder (BID) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $13,982.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,125.11 or 0.99995579 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

