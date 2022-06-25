Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 21,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Titan Medical ( TSE:TMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.