Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.66. 21,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Titan Medical Company Profile (TSE:TMD)
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
