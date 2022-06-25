TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.