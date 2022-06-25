Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Head-To-Head Review

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FedNat and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $245.55 million 0.02 -$103.10 million ($6.59) -0.04 Till Capital $160,000.00 97.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FedNat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FedNat and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -46.44% -185.40% -7.63% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Till Capital beats FedNat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Till Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.