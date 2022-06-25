Thomasville National Bank Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,981,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

