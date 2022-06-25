Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

TSM stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

