Thomasville National Bank Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,853 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.