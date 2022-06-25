Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.