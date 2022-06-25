Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.11.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.