The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.