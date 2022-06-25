The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.