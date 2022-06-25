The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 710 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.31) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.24).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 537.30 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.45. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,050.47).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

