The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.52.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,173 shares of company stock worth $28,579,904 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

