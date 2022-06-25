Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

TXN opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

