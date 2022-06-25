Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

