Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 2nd Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

